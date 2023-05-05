in Contract Awards, News

CMS Extends ICF’s Work on Digital Modernization Efforts; Mark Lee Quoted

CMS Extends ICF's Work on Digital Modernization Efforts; Mark Lee Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

ICF has booked multiple contract modifications and extensions to continue assisting in digital modernization initiatives of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The consulting and technology services provider said Thursday it secured $19 million in awards to support the migration and integration of various data systems into the new cloud-based systems for measurement, evaluation and quality enhancement tasks.

ICF will also modernize reporting and data visualization while streamlining user experience and workflows through the integration of the agency’s health data-sharing website. 

“ICF’s domain and technology experts will continue to bring innovation and human-centered design to support CMS in modernizing its systems to improve program performance and deliver actionable insights for more informed decision-making,” said Mark Lee, chief technology executive of ICF. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid ServicesCMScontract awarddepartment of health and human servicesdigital modernizationGovconHHSICFMark Lee

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Jeremy Feinberg Appointed SpiderOak Finance Chief - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Jeremy Feinberg Appointed SpiderOak Finance Chief
DCS Lands Navy Contract for Aircraft Test & Evaluation Support; Larry Egbert Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DCS Lands Navy Contract for Aircraft Test & Evaluation Support; Larry Egbert Quoted