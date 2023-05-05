CMS Extends ICF’s Work on Digital Modernization Efforts; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has booked multiple contract modifications and extensions to continue assisting in digital modernization initiatives of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

The consulting and technology services provider said Thursday it secured $19 million in awards to support the migration and integration of various data systems into the new cloud-based systems for measurement, evaluation and quality enhancement tasks.

ICF will also modernize reporting and data visualization while streamlining user experience and workflows through the integration of the agency’s health data-sharing website.

“ICF’s domain and technology experts will continue to bring innovation and human-centered design to support CMS in modernizing its systems to improve program performance and deliver actionable insights for more informed decision-making,” said Mark Lee, chief technology executive of ICF.