Coast Guard Solicits Info on Information Assurance Services for IT Systems

The U.S. Coast Guard plans to award a potential indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $160 million and is seeking information from vendors of cybersecurity support services for information technology systems.

Work includes handling information assurance and risk management framework support for IT platforms, according to a sources sought notice posted on SAM.gov on Thursday.

The selected contractor will assist the Command Control Communications Cyber and Intelligence Service Center Information Assurance Branch, the Surface Forces Logistics Center and the C5I Acquisition Directorate in their missions.

Responsibilities include supporting the designated information system security officer for the assigned systems, taking charge of risk management framework process and establishing the framework’s documentation package in compliance with the Department of Defense’s requirements.

Interested parties may submit responses to the request for information through June 26.