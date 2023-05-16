in News, Technology

Copado DevOps Platform Completes FedRAMP Authorization; Salesforce’s Casey Coleman Quoted

Copado Logo / PR Newswire
Copado has secured authority to operate certification under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s moderate baseline for a platform designed to help organizations build and deploy software applications on Salesforce.

The Department of Veterans Affairs was one of the government organizations that adopted Copado’s DevOps product in cloud-based deployment projects, the company said Monday.

VA acted as an agency sponsor while the platform vendor was pursuing FedRAMP approval.

Casey Coleman, senior vice president of global government solutions at Salesforce, congratulated Copado on its compliance milestone.

“Achieving FedRAMP authorization is a key competitive advantage in the marketplace and demonstrates a commitment to helping public sector agencies accelerate their digital transformation goals,” added Coleman, a previous Wash100 awardee.

Carahsoft offers Copado products to the federal sector through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V vehicle and the U.S. Army’s Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 contract.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ innovation hub and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation previously worked with Copado to transform software delivery and cloud implementation processes.

Investors in the Chicago-based technology provider include Insight Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

Written by Kacey Roberts

