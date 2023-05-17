Aware’s Craig Herman: Contract Management Platforms Should Secure Data With Biometric Authentication

Biometric authentication could enable “reliable and secure identity verification” to safeguard data in contract management systems, according to Craig Herman, chief revenue officer of Aware.

The global authentication company revealed Tuesday that it teamed up with Uqoud to demonstrate the potential of facial biometrics in remotely protecting documents in contract management platforms.

“Because security infringements can result in extreme consequences, contract management systems should provide all the technologies needed to safeguard contracts from unauthorized loss, access or theft by outside or inside forces,” Herman explained. “The solution is biometric authentication. Contract management is a very compelling new frontier in which to apply this technology,” he added.

Aware will use its mobile biometrics framework Knomi on Uqoud’s contract administration platform to demonstrate facial biometrics as an effective tool in securing documents while tracking the users that have accessed them.

The companies will showcase their capabilities at the Seamless Middle East exhibition on May 23 and 24 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.