CRDF Global Backs Canada’s Initiative on Curbing North Korea’s WMD Use; Tina Dolph Quoted

CRDF Global has secured financing from the Canadian government to continue collaborative efforts, particularly in addressing North Korea’s use of weapons of mass destruction.

The nonprofit cybersecurity group said Tuesday it will use the $1.9 million funding it received to support Global Affairs Canada’s Weapons Threat Reduction Program and help prevent North Korean cyber attacks against financial institutions.

Under the effort, CRDF will partner with groups such as the South East Asia Central Bank Research and Training Centre, Compliance and Capacity Skills International, Kharon, Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialist and Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists.

Part of the new agreement is sharing of sanctions compliance and risk management best practices among stakeholders including the private sector, central banks, financial supervisors and others responsible for enforcing United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

“This project responds directly to DPRK sanctions evasion tactics identified by the UN Panel of Experts,” said CRDF Global President and Chief Operating Officer Tina Dolph. “We also look forward to advancing this mission through our shared goal of ensuring gender equality when delivering excellence with our staff, training partners, and engaged stakeholders.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced the WTRP initiative during the G7 Summit on May 19.