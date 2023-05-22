Cubic Demos Actionable Intelligence Product Portfolio at 2023 GEOINT Symposium; Randy Fields Quoted

Cubic‘s mission and performance solutions division is demonstrating its portfolio of full-motion video and geospatial product offerings designed to provide actionable intelligence to warfighters.

Among the featured tools at the 2023 Geospatial Intelligence Symposium are Unified Video+, a next-generation full-motion video data dissemination and analysis tool, and Anubis, a fully immersive FMV processing, exploitation and dissemination application that provides contextual awareness at the point of interest, Cubic said Friday.

“Our goal with Unified Video+ was to merge our wealth of experience with today’s advanced technology and present a solution that meets the growing demands of our diverse client base,” said Randy Fields, vice president and general manager of Cubic Digital Intelligence.

Fields said the new FMV offering will augment the way organizations interact with mission data, from edge applications to enterprise-wide deployments and operations.

Cubic will also demonstrate imagery and geospatial data management tool HiPER LOOK, web-based software tool TAKTICS and direct-downlink terminal GATR TRAC.

The GEOINT Symposium is being held at America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri, until May 24.