Cubic, Partners Intro Tactical Radio Interoperability Offering; Anthony Verna Quoted

A Cubic business, Instant Connect Software and Rally Tactical Systems have unveiled a joint offering designed to enable interoperability between military radio communications networks.

The next-generation Radio over Internet Protocol interoperability offering integrates Instant Connect’s interoperable Push-to-Talk and Rally Tactical Systems’ RallyTac engine with Cubic’s RoIP radio gateways, Cubic said Friday.

“The integration opens a world of opportunity to provide even greater radio and IP interoperability, performance and encryption, along with multiple-force, multilingual collaboration,” said Anthony Verna, senior vice president and general manager of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions’ DTECH Mission Solutions business unit.

The radio/IP interoperability features an automatic language translation capability designed to allow connectivity between warfighters and coalition partners in support of multilingual missions.

Forrest Claypool, CEO of Instant Connect, said the offering also includes an Android Tactical Assault Kit and Windows Team Awareness Kit plug-ins and supports interoperability across mobile ad hoc networks.

Written by Naomi Cooper

