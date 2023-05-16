in News, Technology

Curtiss-Wright to Offer Cog Systems’ Enhanced Retransmission Device for Remote Federal Work Support

Aegis R51 device/Cog Systems
Curtiss-Wright to Offer Cog Systems' Enhanced Retransmission Device for Remote Federal Work Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Curtiss-Wright‘s defense solutions business and Cog Systems will work together to address the critical need for secure communications and National Security Agency-cleared Commercial Solutions for Classified technology for remote federal workers. 

Under the collaborative effort, Curtiss-Wright will serve as the distributor for Cog Systems’ Aegis R51 enhanced retransmission device to support the former’s PacStar tactical communications products, Curtiss-Wright said Monday. 

Aegis R51 will serve as an additional security layer for CSfC virtual private networks by positioning itself between any wireless carrier or Wi-Fi network and an end user’s device, including mobile phones, tablets or laptops. 

Aegis R51 is the sole device on the federal market that is fully compliant with CSfC mobile access capability package 2.5 requirements for ERDs.

“Partnering with Curtiss-Wright to bring this remote access, via the Aegis R51 ERD and PacStar CSfC Solutions will bring productivity enhancements to our federal workers allowing for better situational awareness and the ability to work regardless of geography, or other impediments to working in the traditional office,” said Cog Systems CEO Carl Nerup

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Aegis R51Carl NerupCog SystemsCommercial Solutions for ClassifiedCurtiss-WrightEnhanced Retransmission DeviceGovconNational Security AgencyPacStarVirtual Private Network

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Copado DevOps Platform Completes FedRAMP Authorization; Salesforce's Casey Coleman Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Copado DevOps Platform Completes FedRAMP Authorization; Salesforce’s Casey Coleman Quoted