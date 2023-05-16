Curtiss-Wright to Offer Cog Systems’ Enhanced Retransmission Device for Remote Federal Work Support

Curtiss-Wright‘s defense solutions business and Cog Systems will work together to address the critical need for secure communications and National Security Agency-cleared Commercial Solutions for Classified technology for remote federal workers.

Under the collaborative effort, Curtiss-Wright will serve as the distributor for Cog Systems’ Aegis R51 enhanced retransmission device to support the former’s PacStar tactical communications products, Curtiss-Wright said Monday.

Aegis R51 will serve as an additional security layer for CSfC virtual private networks by positioning itself between any wireless carrier or Wi-Fi network and an end user’s device, including mobile phones, tablets or laptops.

Aegis R51 is the sole device on the federal market that is fully compliant with CSfC mobile access capability package 2.5 requirements for ERDs.

“Partnering with Curtiss-Wright to bring this remote access, via the Aegis R51 ERD and PacStar CSfC Solutions will bring productivity enhancements to our federal workers allowing for better situational awareness and the ability to work regardless of geography, or other impediments to working in the traditional office,” said Cog Systems CEO Carl Nerup.