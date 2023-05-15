DARPA Eyes Microelectronic Sensors Capable of Extreme Temperature Operations

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has launched a sensor development program aimed at advancing the said technology’s capabilities to enable high-bandwidth, expanded-dynamic-range sensing operations at extreme temperatures.

DARPA said Friday the High Operational Temperature Sensors initiative looks to address possible thermal limitations of microelectronic sensor technologies for next generation turbine engines or high-speed flight.

“Many of the defense and industrial systems that rely on sensors experience harsh environments beyond the capability of today’s high-performance physical sensors,” noted Benjamin Griffin, program manager for HOTS.

“If we can design, integrate and demonstrate high-performance physical sensors that can operate in high-temperature environments, we can advance toward systems that perform at the edge of their capability instead of the limits of uncertainty,” he further explained.

The agency will release a broad agency announcement for the program to provide more details about it. A Proposers Day will also be held on May 31 as part of the initiative.