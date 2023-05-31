Data & Cybersecurity Pivotal to Future of Software in DOD, Says Army Expert

Given the prevalence of electronic warfare and an industry-wide pivot from hardware to software, cloud-based applications are an increasingly crucial aspect of U.S. defense operations. Department of Defense Chief Information Officer John Sherman codified the Pentagon’s Software Modernization Implementation Plan in April, which places an emphasis on the creation of software factories, hubs for the rapid and unceasing production of new software tools and technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.

DOD software leaders say that an evolution and growth of software systems is part and parcel with an expansion of data management and handling of complex, important data sets.

“We have to have a data-processing capability that allows us to capitalize on the data fabric, capitalize on service mesh and how those are all coming together to enable data services. In order to circulate and process all that data, we have to use cloud-native solutions that are already available to get to that end state,” said Lauren Pavlik , chief of data and software services for the U.S. Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Agency.

According to Pavlik, programs like cArmy and CReATE “are maturing in capability to enable rapid software development and interoperability natively in the cloud that meets immediate warfighter needs,” as prompted by the Army Data Plan. But she says that the service branch can’t reach the next level of software progress and milestones in AI/ML without one thing: diligent cybersecurity, namely zero trust.

Zero trust strategies such as continuous monitoring and ongoing visibility are a central piece of maintaining software systems that benefit the warfighter but don’t potentially compromise safety, Pavlik says. It makes soldiers know they can rely on and trust technology that is frequently updated and morphing in its interfaces and capabilities.

Cyber-protected tools assure warfighters that “they’re not walking into something dangerous. And it’s imperative to get this right and that we stay soldier-focused in this space. Doing that hand in hand with zero and our rapid software modernization and data platforms is essential to support the soldier,” Pavlik shared.

