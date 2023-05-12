Day & Zimmermann’s Doug Magee: People Key to Supporting National Security Mission

Doug Magee, president of government services group at Day & Zimmermann, emphasized the importance of people as a valuable resource in advancing and supporting the U.S. national security mission.

In a blog post published Thursday, Magee mentioned the need to advance innovation by integrating emerging technologies and other tools that would enable employees to perform at a higher level and be more agile in support of customers.

He discussed how companies like Day & Zimmermann build diversity, equity and inclusion in support of its mission-driven professionals within teams and how the veteran and military workforce strengthens operations in support of the national security mission.

Magee also cited the importance of supporting operations in the U.S. and abroad through a “flexible, hybrid culture” while investing in leadership training and career development and advancing innovation, collaboration, competitive intelligence and business development.