DCS Lands Navy Contract for Aircraft Test & Evaluation Support; Larry Egbert Quoted

DCS will continue to provide aircraft test and evaluation support for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division under a potential five-year, $58 million contract.

The single-award contract covers test and evaluation engineering, systems analysis, research and development and integration of warfare platforms into naval aircraft and aviation subsystems in support of NAWCAD’s Naval Test Wing Atlantic, DCS said Thursday.

The company will also provide planning, execution of reporting of test activities for planes, in-flight refueling platforms, aircraft landing systems and weapons components.

“We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to continue our support of the Air Vehicle Test and Evaluation Division and its mission to provide safe and effective weapon systems to the Warfighter,” said Larry Egbert, president and chief operating officer of DCS.

Egbert added that the company and its industry partners remain committed to delivering technical support to weapons, stores integration and related testing on Navy and Marine Corps aircraft.

DCS is an employee-owned company that provides technology, engineering, management platforms and technical support services to the Department of Defense and other national security agencies.