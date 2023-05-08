in News, Technology

Deltek’s Alex Rossino: Air Force Spending on Cloud OTAs is Declining

Illustration Contributor: Blackboard / Shutterstock
A new Deltek analysis shows that the U.S. Air Force’s spending on other transaction agreements for cloud-based prototypes has dropped since fiscal year 2020.

Data indicates that the service branch’s spending on cloud-related OTAs fell from $131 million in FY 2020 to $35 million in FY 2021 and bounced back a bit in FY 2022 at $51 million, Alex Rossino, an advisory research analyst at Deltek, wrote in a blog post published Wednesday.

He noted that the establishment of enterprise cloud environments at the Air Force, including Cloud ONE and Platform ONE, could be attributed to the downward trend when it comes to OTA spending.

“With these in place there has not been as much of a need for special contracts, such as those awarded via OTA,” Rossino wrote.

The Air Force Lifecycle Management Center emerged as the top cloud-related OTA spender in the past three fiscal years, recording $141.7 million in total spending between FY 2020 and FY 2022.

Rossino said he expects the service’s use of OTA for cloud computing to recover as it advances the use of commercial technology to address emerging challenges.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

