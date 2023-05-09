Dev Technology to Expand Footprint in Virginia via New Office

Dev Technology Group will set up a new office in Fairfax County, Virginia, as part of a $366,000 investment that is expected to generate 90 job opportunities and help meet the growing demand for its services.

The information technology company plans to house additional IT and software personnel at its upcoming 10,000-square-foot office and drive the expansion in the county, the State Government said Monday.

“As a federal contractor, Dev Technology has selected to continue its growth in Fairfax County due to the proximity of clients and access to highly skilled employees, including veterans,” commented Kendall Holbrook, CEO of Dev Technology.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, on the other hand, said Dev Technology’s project reflects the collaborative power between the private sector and government entities to catalyze growth.

Reston, Virginia-headquartered Dev Technology provides mission-critical applications and systems to the federal government.