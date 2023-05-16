in Contract Awards, News

DLH to Provide Expanded IT Services to NIH Organization

DLH will expand digital transformation efforts in support of a National Institutes of Health organization through an $18.6 million contract. 

Under the potential five-year award, DLH will assist the National Institute on Aging in its Intramural Research Program to enable DevSecOps and multi-cloud capabilities for computing and data science efforts, the Atlanta, Georgia-headquartered systems engineering and integration services provider said Monday. 

The company will also offer NIA its information technology services to support research-based missions, including the development of its cybersecurity ecosystem and the integration of new and existing IT assets, applications, services and systems. 

Zach Parker, president and CEO of DLH, said the contract will build on digital transformation and cybersecurity capabilities to drive customer mission.

Written by Regina Garcia

