DHS S&T Taps Amentum to Develop New C4ISR Tech; Jill Bruning Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate awarded Amentum a potential five-year, $48 million contract to develop and prototype new technologies for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The project will involve research, development, testing and evaluation of promising innovations in space surveillance and communication sensors, advanced robotics, unmanned aerial systems and other technologies that can be used to counter multi-domain threats, Amentum said Monday.

DHS S&T utilized the multiple-award contract vehicle of the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center, which supports the technical management and research needs of DOD and other government agencies.

The contracting activity is the U.S. Air Force’s 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.

“Advanced C4ISR is critical to counter multi-domain threats such as cyberattacks and autonomous systems,” said Jill Bruning, president of engineering, science and technology at Amentum. “Amentum’s technology development expertise will help DHS advance new technology capabilities to protect our national security,” added Bruning, a previous Wash100 awardee.

