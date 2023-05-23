in News, Technology

DIU, Army Name 3 More Participants in Ground Vehicle Autonomy Prototyping Competition

Ground Vehicle Autonomous Pathways project / DIU
The Defense Innovation Unit has selected three additional companies to build and test unmanned ground vehicle navigation software prototypes for the U.S. Army.

Neya SystemsRobotic Research Autonomous Industries and Scale AI were chosen for the development of the Ground Vehicle Autonomous Pathways project, DIU said Monday.

They join Applied Intuition Inc. and Kodiak Robotics, which were tapped in December 2022 for the GVAP project, a part of the Army’s Robotic Combat Vehicle program.

Under the initiative, teleoperations capability will be added to UGVs and autonomous features will be continuously developed and deployed as they become accessible on a commercial scale.

The Department of Defense previously conducted a commercial solutions opening downselect process for the vendors selection.

Lt. Col. Chris Orlowski, product manager for the Army’s RCV program commented, “The commercial sector has invested heavily in this technology, and we are excited to see this in action by leveraging the self-driving technology that is working on American highways today.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

