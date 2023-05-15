in News, Technology

DOD ‘Point-of-Need’ Manufacturing Initiative Picks 6 Projects to Advance Warfighter Tech Development

Photo Contributor: K_E_N/Shutterstock
Six projects were selected by the Department of Defense to continue developing technologies aimed at providing forward-deployed forces with assistance in addressing various challenges in austere environments.

The Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program conducted a two-day Point of Need Challenge Pitch Event where members of the DOD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes presented their platforms and tools designed for warfighter medical, health and nutrition as well as fight and cyber resilience, the Pentagon said Friday.

Of the 11 pitch presentations, six were recommended for OSD ManTech director’s approval:

  • Portable Manufacturing Station for a Self-Administrable Injectable Applicator – BioFab USA, MII; and DEKA Integrated Solutions, prime
  • Austere nField Repair – NextFlex, MII; and nScrypt, prime
  • Intrepid Expeditionary 3D Printer – America Makes, MII; Craitor, prime
  • Securing the Digital Backbone with Corsha’s Zero-Trust Platform for Machines – ARM, MII; Corsha, prime
  • Demonstration of Use of Sciperio Austere Bioreactor to Produce Blood in a Forward Environment from CONUS Cryopreserved Starting Material – BioFabUSA, MII; Safi Biotherapeutics, prime
  • Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit for Battlefield Repair and Readiness – LIFT, MII; SPEE3D, prime

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command will support a November event where the projects will have follow-on demonstrations in a simulated cold weather environment.

The projects will have almost $2.5 million investment from the OSD program and about $700,000 in cost-share funding from industry partners.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

