DOD ‘Point-of-Need’ Manufacturing Initiative Picks 6 Projects to Advance Warfighter Tech Development

Six projects were selected by the Department of Defense to continue developing technologies aimed at providing forward-deployed forces with assistance in addressing various challenges in austere environments.

The Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program conducted a two-day Point of Need Challenge Pitch Event where members of the DOD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes presented their platforms and tools designed for warfighter medical, health and nutrition as well as fight and cyber resilience, the Pentagon said Friday.

Of the 11 pitch presentations, six were recommended for OSD ManTech director’s approval:

Portable Manufacturing Station for a Self-Administrable Injectable Applicator – BioFab USA, MII; and DEKA Integrated Solutions, prime

Austere nField Repair – NextFlex, MII; and nScrypt, prime

Intrepid Expeditionary 3D Printer – America Makes, MII; Craitor, prime

Securing the Digital Backbone with Corsha’s Zero-Trust Platform for Machines – ARM, MII; Corsha, prime

Demonstration of Use of Sciperio Austere Bioreactor to Produce Blood in a Forward Environment from CONUS Cryopreserved Starting Material – BioFabUSA, MII; Safi Biotherapeutics, prime

Expeditionary Manufacturing Unit for Battlefield Repair and Readiness – LIFT, MII; SPEE3D, prime

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command will support a November event where the projects will have follow-on demonstrations in a simulated cold weather environment.

The projects will have almost $2.5 million investment from the OSD program and about $700,000 in cost-share funding from industry partners.