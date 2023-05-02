DOD Seeks Tactical Augmented Reality Tech Innovation

The Department of Defense is looking for companies capable of developing a tactical augmented reality system that can give soldiers immediate access to mission critical data and boost their situational awareness.

In a notice published by the Defense Innovation Unit, the agency called on vendors to submit proposals for TAR technology to help warfighters perform complex tasks without causing cognitive overload.

DOD envisions a platform with an operating system capable of powering the AR display and its controls and storing fuse sensor data and other content and software. The system should be interoperable with other DOD communication technologies and compatible with commercial networks.

The agency wants a device that is able to function despite low light or during night missions, but does not need a visor during full daylight operations.

Interested parties may submit their responses until May 10.