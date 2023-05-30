in News

Eco Depot Renames Company to Echo Defense Projects

Logo/newsdirect.com
Eco Depot Renames Company to Echo Defense Projects - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Eco Depot has changed its name to Echo Defense Projects Inc. in a bid to emphasize the government defense technology company’s focus on catering to border control as well as national defense and security requirements.

The company said Friday it is exploring strategic initiatives, including the integration and acquisition of companies and technologies, to pursue its new business interests.

“Echo Defense Projects Inc. symbolizes our journey and determination in creating a safer world,” CEO Carlos Diericx remarked. “By adopting this new identity, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of the defense sector, aligning our vision and mission towards catering to the pressing global needs of security and defense.”

As Eco Depot, the company previously specialized in real estate asset acquisition, development and management. It was founded in 2004 in Canada.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Carlos DiericxEcho Defense ProjectsEco DepotGovconname change

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Navy Vet Joseph DiGuardo Appointed Senior Government Strategy & Development Director at Ocean Power - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Navy Vet Joseph DiGuardo Appointed Senior Government Strategy & Development Director at Ocean Power
Coast Guard Solicits Info on Information Assurance Services for IT Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Coast Guard Solicits Info on Information Assurance Services for IT Systems