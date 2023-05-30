Eco Depot Renames Company to Echo Defense Projects

Eco Depot has changed its name to Echo Defense Projects Inc. in a bid to emphasize the government defense technology company’s focus on catering to border control as well as national defense and security requirements.

The company said Friday it is exploring strategic initiatives, including the integration and acquisition of companies and technologies, to pursue its new business interests.

“Echo Defense Projects Inc. symbolizes our journey and determination in creating a safer world,” CEO Carlos Diericx remarked. “By adopting this new identity, we are positioning ourselves at the forefront of the defense sector, aligning our vision and mission towards catering to the pressing global needs of security and defense.”

As Eco Depot, the company previously specialized in real estate asset acquisition, development and management. It was founded in 2004 in Canada.