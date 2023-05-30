ECS Books $138M USPS Recompete Contract for Enterprise Application & IT Support; John Heneghan Quoted

ECS has been awarded a $138 million recompete contract from the U.S. Postal Service as part of the agency’s Addressing and Geospatial Technologies Professional Support Services initiative.

Under the seven-year award, ECS is responsible for providing enterprise application and information technology-related services in support of various program areas, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

John Heneghan, president of ECS and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, noted that processing undeliverable-as-addressed mail places a financial burden of more than $1 billion on the USPS.

“With ECS’ support, the USPS AGT will be better equipped to help mailers improve address quality and optimize routing. We’re excited for the opportunity to continue this decade-plus partnership and help the USPS provide our nation with reliable, affordable, universal mail service,” said Heneghan.

ECS’ work will assist the program’s application development, geospatial analytics, database management, help desk and project management office. The company will additionally offer artificial intelligence products to bolster operational efficiency and effectiveness and help the USPS adopt barcode automation for all U.S. mail.

Contracting activities target two USPS goals, which include providing mailers with the best possible products and services and guaranteeing cost-effective, efficient mail delivery while ensuring the safety of mail carriers.

“Delivering the mail successfully and economically depends on the USPS AGT’s ability to produce addresses that are complete and correct,” noted Deron Baker, vice president of enterprise solutions for ECS.

“ECS’ industry-leading data professionals, engineers, and data scientists facilitate these critical services by creating and maintaining effective geospatial applications and enterprise data management solutions,” said Baker.

Recently, ECS won a contract from the Department of Defense that also centers on IT services. Under the five-year, $19 million deal awarded in March, ECS is currently upgrading ServiceNow instances and delivering new capabilities to modernize legacy IT applications for the Defense Manpower Data Center.