Israel-Based Edgybees Unveils US Entity to Offer Georegistration Software to Government Clients

Israel-based Edgybees has launched a new U.S. entity to provide georegistration software platforms for U.S. government and commercial customers.

Industry leaders named to the newly formed board of directors of Edgybees Inc. include Bradley Feldmann, chairman and CEO of Neology; Keith Masback, a geospatial intelligence consultant and owner of Plum Run; and Darryl Garrett, a consultant and an intelligence expert, the company said Thursday.

Feldmann, former chairman, president and CEO of Cubic and a previous Wash100 awardee, will serve as chairman of the new board.

The new U.S. entity is “critically important as both federal and commercial customers are seeking advanced solutions to meet the growing demand for accurate, real-time satellite and full-motion video imagery to enhance safety and security,” said Feldmann, former chairman, president and CEO of Cubic and a previous Wash100 awardee.

Edgybees’ georegistration software is designed to help government agencies and industry clients accelerate the analysis of imagery derived from satellite and aerial imaging sensors to facilitate the decision-making process in support of national security and commercial requirements.

Edgybees Ltd. and its U.S. organization will attend a symposium in St. Louis to demonstrate their satellite software offering designed to improve the accuracy of satellite imagery using georegistration technology.