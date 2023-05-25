in Executive Moves, News

Former Lawmaker, Navy Commander Elaine Luria Named to BAE’s US Board

Elaine Luria/BAE Systems
Elaine Luria, former House representative for Virginia’s Second Congressional District and retired U.S. Navy commander, has joined the board of directors of BAE Systems‘ U.S. business arm.

Her expertise in national security and experience as a U.S. Navy veteran is expected to help position the company for the future, Kelly Ayotte, board chair for BAE Systems Inc., said in a statement published Wednesday.

Luria was a lawmaker from 2019 to 2023. She was vice chair of the House committee on Armed Services and member of the committees on Veterans’ Affairs, Homeland Security as well as the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.

During her 20-year military service, Luria became a nuclear-trained Surface Warfare Officer. She was also deployed six times to the Middle East and Western Pacific and was appointed as commanding officer of Assault Craft Unit TWO.

