Former MicroStrategy Exec Matt Spencer Joins NetImpact as Product Sales Director

NetImpact Strategies has appointed Matt Spencer, former public sector account executive at software developer Elastic, as director of product sales.

He will be responsible for sales operations and growth initiatives related to Digital Transformation 360, a product line of tools, playbooks and blueprints to aid federal government customers in their digital modernization projects, NetImpact said Friday.

Spencer began his career as an online advocacy intern at Edelman, a public relations company based in New York. He first became an account executive at information technology consulting firm CaerVision and gained experience handling federal customers when he moved to MicroStrategy, where he served for over six years.

He also worked as a federal account executive at companies such as Talend and Weights & Biases before joining Elastic in 2022.

Over the years, Spencer has supported clients including the U.S. Army, Department of Defense, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Department of Energy and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.