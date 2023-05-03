Equinix’s Jim Gwiazda Suggests 3 Ways for Public Sector Agencies to Optimize Digital Ecosystems

Jim Gwiazda, vice president of public sector sales at Equinix, said there are three ways public sector agencies can implement to optimize their digital ecosystems and support their mission objectives and the first is integrating with software-as-a-service providers.

“Working with SaaS providers allows public sector agencies to add new capabilities quickly,” Gwiazda wrote in a blog post published Tuesday.

He noted that agencies should establish data marketplaces on a secure platform to facilitate the process of sharing data and algorithms among ecosystem partners while reducing risks.

“With data marketplaces, public sector agencies can improve data monetization 5–10x and unlock the innovation potential of advanced technologies like AI,” Gwiazda added.

He also called on agencies to collaborate with mission partners to pursue mission objectives and explore opportunities to facilitate data sharing and intra-agency collaboration.

“Public sector agencies need a strategy to help them break through these silos, both internal and external. They need to look at their strategic requirements around location, performance and risk and then use both physical and virtual connections to help meet all those requirements,” Gwiazda noted.