Finance Professional Erin Macaluso Appointed Capewell CFO

Erin Macaluso, a two-decade finance professional in the aerospace and defense industries, has joined Capewell as chief financial officer.

She will oversee Capewell’s strategic planning, investment, revenue forecasting and financial operations throughout the U.S. and Europe, the aviation combat equipment supplier said Monday.

The certified public accountant previously held similar positions at Pursuit Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney, where her tenure spanned more than 15 years.

A University of Connecticut graduate, Macaluso started her career with an East Coast accounting and consulting company.

“She’s contributed decades of financial leadership at global organizations that manufacture complex, mission-critical products for military aircraft around the world,” Thomas Weidley, chief operating officer of Capewell, said of Macaluso.

Written by Regina Garcia

