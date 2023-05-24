Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson Delivers Booz Allen Hamilton’s Judi Dotson 2023 Wash100 Award

Judi Dotson, president of Booz Allen Hamilton’s global defense sector business, accepted her 2023 Wash100 Award from Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic, in a recent meeting at BAH headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

Garrettson inaugurated the Wash100 Award in 2014, and in the decade since, the recognition has become a widely respected bellwether for success in the government contracting and federal sectors. The Wash100 are the most elite and promising members of these communities, those who have both already achieved great things and whose best years are yet to come. Winners must demonstrate exemplary leadership, innovation, vision and reliability.

In October 2022, Dotson came into her current role overseeing one of the industry’s top Department of Defense contractors’ defense sector arm. Her teams’ specific focus areas are artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber, next-generation data mechanisms and software development.

Prior to this position, Dotson directed the company’s national security division and before that, led the joint combatant commands-serving sector. Additionally, she praised Booz Allen’s acquisition of EverWatch last year as poised to “help implement faster and more comprehensive solution delivery to help defense and intelligence agencies transform and stay ahead of threats.”

Read more about Dotson’s 34-year career with Booz Allen and the pedigree that earned her a spot amongst GovCon’s finest in her profile here.

Executive Mosaic applauds Dotson and her BAH cohort for their work and looks forward to what the rest of this year has in store for this rising star.