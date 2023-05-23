Former Cubic Exec Michael Knowles to Take Helm at One Stop Systems

Michael Knowles, former president and general manager of Cubic‘s mission and performance solutions division, will assume the president and CEO roles at computer storage device manufacturing company One Stop Systems on June 5.

OSS said Monday Knowles will take over David Raun, who is set to step down on the same day.

Knowles will bring over three decades of leadership experience within the global aerospace and defense industry. He most recently served as vice president and general manager of C5ISR systems at Curtiss Wright. At Cubic, he led the business to focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and training markets.

The retired U.S. Navy officer was also manager of airborne CSISR programs at Lockheed Martin.

“Bringing on Michael to lead the team is the culmination of this planning, which we believe will enable us to accelerate and scale our defense sector opportunities,” said Ken Potashner, chairman of the OSS board.