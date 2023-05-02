in Executive Moves, News

Former DIU Director Michael Brown Named Partner at Shield Capital

Michael Brown, a previous Wash100 awardee who used to lead the Department of Defense’s innovation arm, was appointed as full-time partner at Shield Capital after serving as venture partner at the private equity firm since October 2022.

He brings to the role his deep understanding of the firm’s artificial intelligence, autonomy, cybersecurity and space investments and his executive experience in national security, Shield Capital said Monday.

Highlighting Brown’s senior leadership experience and connections, Philip Bilden, managing partner at Shield Capital, said, “Mike will be an asset to Shield’s company founders as they scale their businesses and engage with government customers.”

Prior to joining the firm, Brown served as director of the Defense Innovation Unit, where he boosted the DOD unit’s presence among technology entrepreneurs and startup founders to fulfill evolving national security demands and capabilities.

He also previously held executive roles in the private sector including as CEO of Symantec, chairman and CEO of Quantum Corporation and chairman of EqualLogic.

Written by Kacey Roberts

