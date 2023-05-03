in Executive Moves, News

Former HII Senior Counsel Adam Overstreet Joins Austal USA as Legal Affairs VP & Compliance Chief

Adam Overstreet/LinkedIn
Adam Overstreet, former senior counsel at HII, has been named vice president of legal affairs and chief compliance officer at Austal USA.

His new responsibilities include overseeing legal issues in employment, labor and commercial transactions, as well as leading continuous implementation and enhancement of Austal USA’s compliance activities, the company said Tuesday.

Overstreet’s law background dates back to 2001, when he joined law firm Carr Allison as a civil litigation attorney. After six years, he took the role of assistant U.S. attorney in the criminal division of the United States Attorneys’​ Office in Mobile, Alabama. He spent 10 years in the agency before transitioning to Burr & Forman LLP.

At HII, Overstreet was in charge of legal matters in the technical solutions division, as well as internal investigations at Ingalls Shipbuilding.

Adam OverstreetAustal USAexecutive moveGovconHIIlegal affairsUnited States Attorneys'​ Office

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

