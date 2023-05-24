in Executive Moves, News

Former National Cyber Director Chris Inglis Named Paladin Strategic Adviser

Chris Inglis, former national cyber director and a previous Wash100 awardee, is rejoining venture capital firm Paladin Capital Group as a strategic adviser.

He will work within Paladin’s strategic advisory group and advise the investment team on emerging trends and opportunities in the cyber landscape, the investment company said Tuesday.

Inglis’ appointment marks his second stint at Paladin, having previously served as managing director for seven years.

He spent nearly three decades at the National Security Agency, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility culminating in his appointment as deputy director.

Inglis served as the first Senate-confirmed national cyber director responsible for overseeing and coordinating the federal government’s digital defense strategy.

Paladin closed its $372 million Cyber Fund II in 2022 to invest in technologies designed to defend the U.S. critical infrastructure from digital threats.

