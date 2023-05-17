Former Parsons VP Ted Martin Appointed MartinFed’s Federal Solutions EVP

Ted Martin, formerly a Parsons vice president, has been named executive vice president of federal solutions at Huntsville, Alabama-based government contractor MartinFed.

He will be responsible for driving growth strategy development and execution, with a focus on providing federal customers with integrated offerings, MartinFed said Monday.

Commenting on Matin’s appointment, Matthew Schmitz, chief growth officer of MartinFed, said the new EVP will also oversee product and service delivery to existing customers and explore new opportunities and partnerships to strengthen the company’s government segment.

Martin has more than 30 years of experience in defense, intelligence and space contracting. At Parsons, he was VP in the defense and intelligence unit of its federal business arm.

The executive spent most of his career at Colsa, where he served as senior systems analyst, VP of business development, and senior VP of systems and software engineering. He also became director of technical services at Maximum Technology from 2004 to 2005.

“As [MartinFed] continues to experience rapid growth, I’m thrilled to join their high-performing team and contribute to their ongoing success and commitment to excellence in serving its people, partners, and customers,” said Martin.