Frontier Aerospace Adds Former NASA, Northrop Grumman Execs to Board of Directors

Frontier Aerospace has added former Northrop Grumman executive Cary Ralston and two other industry veterans to its board of directors.

The company said Thursday it appointed Ralston, Space Foundation Chairman Jeff Grant and former NASA Space Transportation Director Dennis Smith.

“Their collective knowledge and experience will offer invaluable contributions in driving sustainable growth of our company,” remarked Jim McKinnon, president of Frontier.

Ralston served as vice president and general manager of defense electronic systems at Northrop. He was VP and GM of missile products at Orbital ATK before it was acquired by Northrop in 2018.

Grant also worked at Northrop’s aerospace business as sector vice president and GM of space systems. He joined the Space Foundation’s board of directors in 2014, and was elected as chairman in 2022.

Smith was named program manager of NASA’s Second Generation/SLI Program Office in 2001. He later led the space transportation directorate and program office.