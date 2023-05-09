General Dynamics Unit to Modernize NY Higher Education Financial System Under $78M Contract

General Dynamics‘ information technology business will support a financial system modernization project for the higher education student financial aid agency of New York under a $78 million contract.

The GDIT unit will replace New York Higher Education Services Corporation systems with a new platform designed to help the agency simplify grant application processing and analyze data, the company said Monday.

HESC processed student grant, loan forgiveness and scholarship funds totaling $890 million for more than 300,000 eligible applicants statewide during the school year 2020-2021.

The contract, which has five base years and a pair of five-year options, will extend GDIT’s two-decade partnership with the state agency.