in Contract Awards, News

General Dynamics Unit to Modernize NY Higher Education Financial System Under $78M Contract

General Dynamics Information Technology Logo / PR Newswire
General Dynamics Unit to Modernize NY Higher Education Financial System Under $78M Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Dynamics‘ information technology business will support a financial system modernization project for the higher education student financial aid agency of New York under a $78 million contract.

The GDIT unit will replace New York Higher Education Services Corporation systems with a new platform designed to help the agency simplify grant application processing and analyze data, the company said Monday.

HESC processed student grant, loan forgiveness and scholarship funds totaling $890 million for more than 300,000 eligible applicants statewide during the school year 2020-2021.

The contract, which has five base years and a pair of five-year options, will extend GDIT’s two-decade partnership with the state agency.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awarddigital modernizationGDITGeneral Dynamics Information TechnologyGovconNew York Higher Education Services Corporation

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Finance Professional Erin Macaluso Appointed Capewell CFO - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Finance Professional Erin Macaluso Appointed Capewell CFO
Antenna Research Associates Marks 60th Founding Anniversary; Logen Thiran Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Antenna Research Associates Marks 60th Founding Anniversary; Logen Thiran Quoted