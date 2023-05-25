General Atomics Backs Demo of Army’s Modernized Gray Eagle Drones

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business is showcasing the U.S. Army’s two Gray Eagle Extended Range unmanned aircraft systems that were modified to incorporate multi-domain operation capabilities.

The demonstration, which began in March, is part of the service branch’s current efforts to enhance the GE-ER platform with MDO features, General Atomics said Tuesday.

MDO capabilities such as long-range sensors, navigation systems and rapid integration of advanced sensors and payloads suited for specific missions are being highlighted in the demo.

The Eagle-Eye multi-mode radar was built by General Atomics Aeronautical Systems to offer increased performance and seamless integration with other payloads.

GA-ASI President David Alexander said the Eagle-Eye has a data location capability that is intended to enhance the ground tactical commander’s situational awareness.