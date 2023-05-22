in News, Technology

General Atomics, Navy Conduct Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercises via Manned, Unmanned Aircraft Teaming

Source: U.S. Army
General Atomics, Navy Conduct Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercises via Manned, Unmanned Aircraft Teaming - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business and four U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons teamed up to demonstrate anti-submarine warfare and manned-unmanned teaming capabilities at the Integrated Battle Problem 2023 event.

GA-ASI said Thursday it operated MQ-9B SeaGuardian unmanned aircraft systems while the HSMs deployed MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from the Naval Air Station North Island off the coast of California during the demonstration on April 24 and 25.

The helicopters deployed sonobuoys to detect a mobile training target. A SeaGuardian and Seahawk teaming concept was then used to determine and transmit the target’s location to a commander task force. 

The CTF ultimately instructed the coordinated destruction of a simulated submarine using notional torpedoes dropped from the MH-60s.

Managed by the commanders of the U.S. Pacific Fleet and Third Fleet, the IBP series is scheduled to run until the end of the month.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

anti-submarine warfareASWGA-ASIGeneral AtomicsGovconIBPIntegrated Battle Problemmanned-unmanned teamingMUM-TNavySeaGuardianseahawkU.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadronunmanned aircraft system

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

In-Q-Tel Backs Launch Vehicle Maker Stoke Space With Multiple Investments - top government contractors - best government contracting event
In-Q-Tel Backs Launch Vehicle Maker Stoke Space With Multiple Investments
Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz: AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity Among Key Themes at Health Conference - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz: AI, Cloud, Cybersecurity Among Key Themes at Health Conference