General Atomics, Navy Conduct Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercises via Manned, Unmanned Aircraft Teaming

General Atomics’ aeronautical systems business and four U.S. Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadrons teamed up to demonstrate anti-submarine warfare and manned-unmanned teaming capabilities at the Integrated Battle Problem 2023 event.

GA-ASI said Thursday it operated MQ-9B SeaGuardian unmanned aircraft systems while the HSMs deployed MH-60R Seahawk helicopters from the Naval Air Station North Island off the coast of California during the demonstration on April 24 and 25.

The helicopters deployed sonobuoys to detect a mobile training target. A SeaGuardian and Seahawk teaming concept was then used to determine and transmit the target’s location to a commander task force.

The CTF ultimately instructed the coordinated destruction of a simulated submarine using notional torpedoes dropped from the MH-60s.

Managed by the commanders of the U.S. Pacific Fleet and Third Fleet, the IBP series is scheduled to run until the end of the month.