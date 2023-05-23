General Dynamics IT VP Garrett Yee Takes on Expanded Role

Garrett Yee, vice president and general manager for the Army sector at General Dynamics‘ information technology business, has assumed additional responsibilities to support other defense customers.

He shared his expanded role in a LinkedIn post published Monday.

Yee is a retired Army major general who joined General Dynamics in August 2022 after concluding his 35th year of military service.

Prior to his appointment at GDIT, he was assistant to the Defense Information Systems Agency director and provided executive leadership for DISA’s $13 billion IT portfolio.

His Army career included time as chief information security officer for the branch’s Chief Information Officer/G-6 and several assignments at the strategic command and operational levels.