General Dynamics Subcontracts Virginia Submarine Payload Tubes to General Atomics

A General Dynamics subsidiary has tapped General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business to build, test, manufacture and deliver payload tubes for Virginia-class submarines.

General Atomics on Thursday announced the contract, which will help carry out the potential $24 billion U.S. Navy Virginia submarine construction award that General Dynamics Electric Boat won in 2019.

General Dynamics EB was chosen as the lead vendor to build nine Virginia-class submarines, eight of which with a payload module unique to the vessel. It previously subcontracted HII‘s Newport News Shipbuilding division to complete the orders.

Under the terms of the new contract, GA-EMS will be responsible for producing two of the Virginia payload tubes.

Commenting on the subcontract, GA-EMS President Scott Forney highlighted the company’s Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Tupelo, Mississippi, where it employs manufacturing engineering and quality assurance experts and has fabrication and precision machining industrial base capabilities.