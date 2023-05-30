General Dynamics Subsidiary to Develop, Advance Attack Submarine Tech for Navy

General Dynamics‘ Electric Boat subsidiary has secured a $48.6 million contract modification to research, develop and transition enabling technologies for the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered attack submarines.

The award covers five additional option periods to the Next Generation Submarine Science and Technology Research contract awarded in October 2018 to provide technology options for the service’s Virginia and Columbia-class vessels, the Department of Defense said Friday.

Electric Boat will develop numerical modeling and simulation tools, create engineering analysis methods, demonstrate component and system concepts and evaluate and transition technology into submarine designs.

The modification brings the contract’s total cumulative value to $88.3 million.

Work will occur in Groton, Connecticut, through May 31, 2028.

The Office of Naval Research obligates $4.9 million in the service branch’s fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.