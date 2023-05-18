General Dynamics Unit Lays Keel for Future USS Louis Wilson Destroyer

A General Dynamics division has authenticated the keel of an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, marking the first Flight III ship to be officially laid down at Bath Iron Works.

The future USS Louis H. Wilson Jr. (DDG 126) is an upgrade of the DDG 51 Flight III vessel and carries modernized electrical power, cooling and warfighting capabilities, the Naval Sea Systems Command said Tuesday.

The DDG 126 underwent a keel authentication ceremony with co-sponsors Susan Rabern and Janet Wilson Taylor, the daughter of the vessel’s namesake. Their initials were etched onto ceremonial keel plates and were affixed on the ship’s keel.

Capt. Seth Miller, DDG 51-class program manager at Program Executive Office Ships, commented on the milestone achieved in the production of the vessel. “This great warship will carry the legacy of General Wilson’s unwavering commitment and service to our country.”

Bath Iron Works is constructing 10 destroyer vessels, including the future John Basione (DDG 122), Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124), Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127), William Charette (DDG 10) and Quentin Walsh (DDG 132).