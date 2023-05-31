GlobalFoundries’ NY Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility Gets DOD Accreditation

GlobalFoundries‘ advanced manufacturing facility in Malta, New York, has obtained accreditation from a Department of Defense organization to produce secure semiconductors for aerospace and defense applications.

The Defense Microelectronics Activity Trusted Access Program Office has designated the manufacturing site as a Category 1A Trusted Supplier capable of facilitating the secure manufacturing of semiconductors for use in multidomain military systems, GlobalFoundries said Tuesday.

“Accrediting GlobalFoundries to manufacture our country’s sensitive chips strengthens the domestic microelectronics industrial base and our nation’s efforts to fortify its semiconductor supply chain for national and economic security,” said Nicholas Martin, director of DMEA.

The accreditation comes a year after DOD made a $117 million agreement with GlobalFoundries to transfer equipment from its East Fishkill, New York, location to the new facility in Malta to manufacture 45-nanometer silicon-on-insulator semiconductor chips.

GlobalFoundries’ Malta facility has roughly 2,500 employees and complies with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations and Export Administration Regulations.