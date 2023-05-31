in News

GlobalFoundries’ NY Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility Gets DOD Accreditation

GlobalFoundries' NY Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility Gets DOD Accreditation - top government contractors - best government contracting event

GlobalFoundries‘ advanced manufacturing facility in Malta, New York, has obtained accreditation from a Department of Defense organization to produce secure semiconductors for aerospace and defense applications.

The Defense Microelectronics Activity Trusted Access Program Office has designated the manufacturing site as a Category 1A Trusted Supplier capable of facilitating the secure manufacturing of semiconductors for use in multidomain military systems, GlobalFoundries said Tuesday.

“Accrediting GlobalFoundries to manufacture our country’s sensitive chips strengthens the domestic microelectronics industrial base and our nation’s efforts to fortify its semiconductor supply chain for national and economic security,” said Nicholas Martin, director of DMEA.

The accreditation comes a year after DOD made a $117 million agreement with GlobalFoundries to transfer equipment from its East Fishkill, New York, location to the new facility in Malta to manufacture 45-nanometer silicon-on-insulator semiconductor chips.

GlobalFoundries’ Malta facility has roughly 2,500 employees and complies with the U.S. International Traffic in Arms Regulations and Export Administration Regulations.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Category 1A Trusted SupplierDefense DepartmentGlobalFoundriesGovconmanufacturing facilityNicholas Martinsemiconductors

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Lockheed, Army Ink R&D Agreement on Enhancing Satcom Connectivity for Defense Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed, Army Ink R&D Agreement on Enhancing Satcom Connectivity for Defense Systems
CRDF Global Backs Canada’s Initiative on Curbing North Korea’s WMD Use; Tina Dolph Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CRDF Global Backs Canada’s Initiative on Curbing North Korea’s WMD Use; Tina Dolph Quoted