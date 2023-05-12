Aaron Weis: Google, Nonprofit Partner to Offer Cloud-Based Information Resource Portal for Transitioning Members

Google has partnered with a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit organization to help military service members gain access to an online repository of informational materials as they transition to civilian life.

Aaron Weis, managing director of technology at Google’s public sector business, wrote in a blog post published Thursday said the company is hosting the Expiration Term of Service Sponsorship Program’s Onward Ops portal in the cloud.

The new platform is designed to help veterans find information on sponsors, job training, mental health resources and benefits offered by the government.

ETS provides social welfare support to military personnel who are leaving or have been discharged from service. The nonprofit has a working relationship with the departments of Veterans, Defense and Labor.

Weis said the partnership will offer veterans a Google Workspace account to help them reach military community sponsors, join free classes in Google Classroom and connect with other members of the program.

Google has supported military and veteran populations through the Serving Veterans mental health program and the Cloud Skills Boost e-learning platform.

“In the digital and data-driven age we live in, we have the opportunity to create more accessible, intelligent and virtual pathways to ensure service members have a successful journey back to civilian life,” added Weis, a four-time Wash100 awardee.