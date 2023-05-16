Google Releases AI-Based Tools to Support Biotech Drug Discovery, Public Health Initiatives

Google‘s cloud business created a pair of artificial intelligence technology suites in a bid to provide life sciences and public sector organizations with secure online tools to shorten time-to-market of drug development.

The Target and Lead Identification Suite uses AI to predict antibody structures and identify the function of amino acid mutagenesis, Google said Tuesday.

Target identification can reduce the risk of prediction failures, and lead identification can speed up the search for candidate molecules with the highest potential to be developed into therapeutics, according to the company.

The Multiomics Suite employs AI and machine learning to analyze publicly available genomic datasets and find candidates for biotech drug development.

Using Google Research, the software converts various file types into load variant call format so that they can be transferred to the company’s BigQuery serverless data warehouse for analysis.

Biotech firms such as Pfizer, Cerevel Therapeutics and Colossal Biosciences have adopted the suite for precision medicine research use.

“When patients are waiting for that life-saving treatment in cancer care or that quality-of-life medicine for migraine headaches, this faster time-to-market can have an incredibly positive impact on lives,” said Shweta Maniar, global director of Google Cloud’s Life Sciences Strategy and Solutions division.

