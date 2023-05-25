GSA Includes Ensco’s MicroSearch Human Detection Tech in MAS Program

The General Services Administration has added Ensco‘s MicroSearch human presence detection system to its Multiple Award Schedule program.

The GSA schedule listing will expand Ensco’s access to government buyers looking to purchase contactless vehicle sensors such as MicroSearch, the company said Wednesday.

The system is comprised of a computer, digital control box, cables and vehicle or ground sensors. It is used at critical and high-value facilities such as border crossings and correctional facilities to detect covert humans in vehicles. The CVS feature works to enhance the technology’s capability to sense human heartbeat.

In the MAS program, MicroSearch is listed under professional services in the federal supply classification, with the Special Item Number Description 541330ENG Engineering Services.