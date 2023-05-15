GTY Technology Highlights Public Sector Push With New Euna Solutions Brand

GTY Technology has changed its brand and will operate under the name Euna Solutions in an effort to strengthen its presence in the public sector market for cloud-based services.

The company said Tuesday it rebranded its product portfolio, including budget software businesses Questica and Sherpa, and grants management platform eCivis.

Under the new corporate identity, Questica and Sherpa will be known as Euna Budget while eCivis will be offered as Euna Grants. The former OpenCounter permitting guidance service was changed to Euna Permits, and the CityBase payment platform is now Euna Payments.

eProcurement brands Bonfire, IonWave and DemandStar have been consolidated under Euna Procure, while the SpedTrack K-12 education service will be known as Euna K-12 Admin.

“The name ‘Euna’ derives from ‘unity’, which is highly relevant to the direction of our company,” Euna CEO Craig Ross remarked. “Not only are we unifying the most proven technologies in the space, but we’re using this combined power to enable the public sector to deliver better outcomes to the communities they serve.”