HII’s 1st Flight III Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer for Navy Completes Acceptance Trials

USS Jack Lucas / HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding
HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division, in collaboration with the U.S. Navy, accomplished acceptance trials of the future USS Jack Lucas, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.

The ship is the first of five Arleigh-Burke class destroyers under the Flight III configuration that the service branch ordered from the shipbuilder, HII said Friday.

The USS Lucas features enhanced counterthreat capabilities such as the AN/SPY-6(V)1 air and missile defense radar and the Aegis Baseline 10 Combat System. Ingalls also upgraded electrical power and cooling capacity in the Flight IIIs.

The demonstrations were reviewed and validated by the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey. After the event, the destroyer was returned to Ingalls’ operations in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

“Collaboration has been the single largest enabler to delivering this new capability to the fleet,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson remarked. “Our extended network of Navy, Ingalls and supplier partners got this done through open communication, hard work and tenacity.”

Written by Jamie Bennet

