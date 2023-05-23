HP Federal’s Tommy Gardner: NLP, Machine Learning Could Impact IT Issue Resolution

Tommy Gardner, chief technology officer of HP Federal, said natural language processing and machine learning are the two forms of artificial intelligence that could have an impact when it comes to addressing information technology issues, InformationWeek reported Monday.

He said NLP could be seen through the prototypes of ChatGPT.

“You can imagine a scenario where you click an IT Support tab or link and speak about your issue rather than chat with someone in IT support,” said Gardner, a key member of Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Expert program.

For the machine learning aspect, Gardner said it also covers subsets in the area of deep learning.

“Here, the search algorithm of the problem could be trained on the data of past problems in the data lake of issues collected from history or experiences,” he said.

Gardner discussed the limitations of ML and deep learning and cited the responsibilities of chief operating officers, chief information officers and other corporate leaders in ensuring the responsible deployment of AI tools to support operational requirements.

He said he believes companies will aim to reduce risk by testing AI platforms before fully implementing the tools.

“Companies will need to set clear goals for implementing new AI tools and assess where non-sensitive opportunities exist and determine ethical guidelines for the company to implement AI, including independent reviews of their AI to avoid mistakes and biases,” Gardner noted.