IARPA Names 7 Contractors on New Population Movement Modeling Program

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity has dedicated a new program to build models of human population movement patterns worldwide.

The Hidden Activity Signal and Trajectory Anomaly Characterization research initiative has awarded lead contracts to seven organizations, which will collaborate with 27 companies, nonprofit groups and academic institutions, IARPA said Thursday.

HAYSTAC will employ artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyze geospatial data and define “normal” and anomalous human mobilization around the world. The models will be distinguished by population, location and time. The representations will also help create alerts in the event that atypical behavior is suspected.

“An ever-increasing amount of geospatial data is created every day,” HAYSTAC Program Manager Jack Cooper explained. “The more robustly we can model normal movements, the more sharply we can identify what is out of the ordinary and foresee a possible emergency.”

IARPA launched a competitive broad agency announcement and selected the following awardees to participate in HAYSTAC:

Deloitte Consulting

Kitware

L3Harris Technologies

Leidos

Novateur Research Solutions

Raytheon Technologies

STR

Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Mitre and Oak Ridge National Laboratory will serve as the evaluation team for the program.