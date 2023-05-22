in News, Technology

IBM Invests $100M in Quantum-Centric Supercomputer Development With Partner Universities

Wikimedia/Public Domain
IBM Invests $100M in Quantum-Centric Supercomputer Development With Partner Universities - top government contractors - best government contracting event

IBM is investing $100 million in a new initiative to develop a 100,000-qubit quantum-centric supercomputer intended to support research in areas including climate change and clean energy

The University of Tokyo and the University of Chicago will work with IBM over the next decade to design and build the quantum systems’ components and underlying technologies, the company said Sunday.

The supercomputer is expected to offer new understandings of the dynamics of molecular processes and chemical reactions, which could enable researchers to identify materials for electric vehicle batteries, discover more energy-efficient fertilizers and model better methods to capture carbon.

IBM seeks to expand the initiative by partnering with the Department of Energy’s quantum hubs, the Argonne National Laboratory and Fermilab National Accelerator Laboratory.

Arvind Krishna, CEO and chairman of IBM, said the company has made significant progress on its mission to establish useful quantum technology globally, enabling it to explore and develop a new class of supercomputing powered by quantum.

The investment was announced at the G7 Summit in Japan.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Argonne National LaboratoryArvind KrishnaFermilab National Accelerator LaboratoryGovconIBMquantum-centric supercomputingsupercomputerUniversity of Chicago

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Iridium Adds 5 Spare Satellites to On-orbit Constellation for Enhanced Broadband Service; Matt Desch Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Iridium Adds 5 Spare Satellites to On-orbit Constellation for Enhanced Broadband Service; Matt Desch Quoted
HII's 1st Flight III Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer for Navy Completes Acceptance Trials - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HII’s 1st Flight III Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer for Navy Completes Acceptance Trials