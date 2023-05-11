in News, Technology

IBM Seeks to Help Agencies Safeguard Data in Post-Quantum Era With Quantum-Safe Tech, Roadmap

IBM has unveiled a set of capabilities designed to help government agencies, businesses and other organizations protect critical data as they transition to post-quantum cryptography.

The IBM Quantum Safe technology is composed of three tools: IBM Quantum Safe Explorer, Quantum Safe Advisor and Quantum Safe Remediator, the company said Wednesday.

The IBM Quantum Safe Explorer, for instance, enables organizations to view and aggregate potential risks into a central location and screen object and source code to locate cryptographic assets, vulnerabilities and dependencies.

The company also launched the IBM Quantum Safe Roadmap meant to guide customers as they adopt quantum-safe tech platforms in preparation for the post-quantum era. The roadmap consists of three actions: discover, observe and transform.

Under the discovery phase, organizations should identify cryptography usage, analyze dependencies and develop a cryptography bill of materials.

“Our new suite of quantum-safe technologies and milestones laid out on our roadmap is designed for the continuous evolution of post-quantum security in tandem with useful quantum computing, including solutions to help industries navigate this shift effectively and easily,” said Ray Harishankar, IBM Fellow and lead for IBM Quantum Safe technology.

